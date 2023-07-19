Dorchester woman with developmental delays missing 1 week, police say

Boston police are looking for a Dorchester woman who hasn't been seen for a week, they said Wednesday.

Valentina Moreno-Williams, 20, was last seen on Wednesday, July 12, at a home on Southern Avenue near Ferndale Street, police said.

She is about 5-foot-2 and 135 lbs. with black, curly hair; brown eyes; braces and eyeglasses, according to police. She was last seen in a pink sweater and burgundy sweatpants.

Anyone with information about where she might be was asked to call 911 or 617-343-4700.