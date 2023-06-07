Double shooting in Lawrence under investigation

Law enforcement is investigating after two people were shot in Lawrence, Massachusetts, according to authorities.

The Essex District Attorney's Office has confirmed to NBC10 Boston that it has detectives working alongside the Lawrence Police Department to investigate the shooting, which happened near the corner of Amesbury and Methuen Streets in Lawrence.

There was still an active scene in that area as of 5 a.m. Wednesday, with an area blocked off by police tape and authorities working to learn more about the incident.

According to initial reports, the shooting was not fatal.

Additional details were not immediately available.