Double Shooting Reported in Worcester

Two people were injured in a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Friday night, according to police.

Worcester police said they were called to the area of Austin and Oxford streets around 8:55 p.m. Friday for a report of a shooting. When they arrived and searched the area, they were told that two gunshot victims had arrived at a local hospital.

Officers located the two male victims, both of whom are expected to survive.

No arrests have made, and police said their investigation is ongoing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information about the incident can send an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD with your message or send an anonymous web-based message at worcesterma.gov/police. Calls can be made to the Worcester police detectives bureau at 508-799-8651.