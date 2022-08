Two men were stabbed overnight in Boston's Mission Hill neighborhood.

Police said two men took themselves to two different hospitals around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

The first man had serious injuries from a single stab wound, and the second had non-life-threatening injuries.

Both stabbings occurred in the same area on Shepherd Avenue, police said.

No arrests have been made. Police said the investigation is active and ongoing.