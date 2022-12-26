Local

Douglas Woman Fatally Struck By SUV While at End of Her Driveway

Douglas police have not identified the victim, or said if the SUV driver will face charges

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A woman is dead after she was hit and killed by an SUV Monday afternoon near her home in Douglas, Massachusetts.

Douglas police say they received numerous 911 calls around 1:30 p.m reporting a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on West Street.

Responding officers found an elderly woman in the roadway at the corner of West Street and Johnson Court, police said. The woman was treated on scene and rushed to Harrington Hospital in Webster where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

According to police, a preliminary investigation reveals the woman was at the end of her driveway when she was fatally struck by a Honda CRV traveling northwest on West Street.

Police have not released any information about the driver, including whether or not they will face charges in the fatal crash.

A full investigation is underway by the Douglas Police Department.

