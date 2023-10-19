boston restaurant talk

Douglass Williams' DW French opens in the Fenway neighborhood

Earlier this year, it was reported that an award-winning chef was planning to open a French brasserie in Boston's Fenway neighborhood, and the restaurant is now up and running.

According to a press release, DW French has opened its doors on Boylston Street, moving into the space that had previously been home to Orfano. As mentioned in an earlier article, Douglass Williams (Mida, Apizza) and his team are behind the new dining spot, which focuses on the classics of French cuisine, while the beverage program includes French wines, cocktails, and spirits.

Williams has gained much recognition over the past few years, including being chosen as one of the best new chefs in America by Food & Wine back in 2020.

The address for DW French in the Fenway is 1391 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215. Its website can be found at https://www.dwfrench.com/

