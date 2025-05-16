Dover doctor found guilty of manslaughter in wife's 2020 death to be sentenced Friday

A doctor from Dover, Massachusetts, convicted of killing his wife five years ago is scheduled for sentencing on Friday.

Ingolf Tuerk was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2020 death of Kathleen McLean, whom he is accused of strangling and dumping in a pond. He had also been charged with first-degree murder, but the jury only found him guilty on the lesser charge.

McLean's family said after the verdict that they don't feel she is getting justice.

"Essentially, he's walking out scot-free," said Richard McLean, Kathleen's brother. "It's a shame the whole thing took five years for us to get to this point, to walk away extremely disappointed."

"Basically driving down the road and throwing a piece of trash out the window," said Richard McLean. "That's what he did to my sister. What person deserves that?"

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argued in his closing that the killing was not premeditated, as prosecutors have said. He said the night was the culmination of McLean's plan to gain control of Tuerk's money and assets.

Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Lisa Beatty began her closing argument by describing the scene of McLean's death and how Tuerk disposed of her body "like a piece of trash."

She said Tuerk did not kill McLean in self defense or snap in the heat of the moment, as Reddington suggested, describing the defendant as "cool, calm and collected."

Beatty said Tuerk was worried about losing his money and his house, and did not want to get divorced again.

She noted that she would have been conscious, fighting him while he strangled her. And after the killing, he did not try to resuscitate her or call 911. Instead, prosecutors said, he weighed her down with rocks and left her body in a pond.

Prosecutors said the 63-year-old urologist admitted to police what he had done. He took the stand in his case, not denying the charges, but saying his actions were not premeditated.

The couple met on an online dating app and married in Las Vegas. Tuerk testified that he had been drinking and didn't really remember their wedding at a drive-thru chapel.

They lived together in Dover with children from different marriages. Tuerk was forced to move out after McLean, 45, got a restraining order against him. They reconciled during the pandemic and he moved back into the home they shared.

They were drinking one night in the spring of 2020 and Tuerk said she hit him in the head with a glass. He said that's when he strangled her.

Originally from East Germany, Tuerk was arrested at a Dedham, Massachusetts, hotel and taken to a hospital, where police say he told them he put his wife's body in a pond after the fight in their bedroom.

The trial started on March 27 in Norfolk Superior Court.