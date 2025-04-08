Dover doctor standing trial for 2020 murder of wife to take the stand

A doctor from Dover, Massachusetts, accused of killing his wife five years ago is set to take the stand in his murder trial on Tuesday.

Ingolf Tuerk is charged with murder in the 2020 death of Kathleen McLean, whom he is accused of strangling and dumping in a pond.

The prosecution says the 63-year-old urologist admitted to police what he had done.

The couple met online and married in Las Vegas. They lived together in Dover with children from different marriages. Tuerk was forced to move out after McLean, 45, got a restraining order against him.

They were trying to reconcile, but started fighting one night while drinking in the spring of 2020. That's when the defense says the doctor's wife hit him in the head with a glass.

Originally from East Germany, Tuerk was arrested at a Dedham hotel and taken to a hospital, where police say he told them he put his wife's body in a pond after the fight in their bedroom.

The trial started on March 27 in Norfolk Superior Court.

Ingolf Tuerk, 58, was arrested and charged with murder after authorities found Kathleen McLean's body near the couple's Dover home shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday.