Dover

Armed man barricades himself inside home in Dover, police say

Dover police said they were first called to Claybrook Road around 11 a.m. for a report of an "unwanted person"

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police responded to a home in Dover, Massachusetts, after a man allegedly barricaded himself inside on Nov. 29, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A police standoff is underway in Dover, Massachusetts, after an armed man allegedly barricaded himself inside a home Friday morning.

Dover police said they were first called to Claybrook Road around 11 a.m. for a report of an "unwanted person." When they arrived they found a man armed with a knife. According to police, the man has barricaded himself inside a home.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was inside the home.

Mutual aid has been called in. The situation is ongoing.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Dover
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us