Dover Police Find Missing Man With Alzheimer’s

Scott Oglevee was located by Dover Police on Sunday morning after he went missing. As a precaution, he is being transported to a hospital to be checked over.

Police in Dover, Massachusetts searched for the 64-year-old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

Oglevee was last seen leaving his home on foot Saturday morning at 11 a.m., police said.

He is five feet, six inches tall and was wearing a beige North Face jacket with tan cargo pants, glasses and a baseball cap. He was also carrying a white canvas bag with blue stripes.

Dover Police want to thank the public for their help in finding Oglevee.

