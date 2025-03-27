Downed power lines in Conn. cause major Amtrak delays between Boston and NY

Downed power lines in New Haven, Connecticut, caused major delays in Amtrak service between Boston and New York on Thursday.

Amtrak first reported the issue in a social media post just before 8:30 a.m., saying rail service in the New Haven area were experiencing delays due to "overhead power issues." Just minutes later, they said Acela 2190 between New Haven and Boston had been canceled due to "ongoing mechanical issues and overhead power issues."

In an update four hours later -- just before 12:30 p.m. -- Amtrak said that service continued to be stopped between New York and Boston. Partial service was restored just before 1 p.m., but Amtrak said additional delays were expected.

Service Update: Service continues to be stopped between New York (NYP) and Boston (BOS). Partial service is expected to be restored within the next hour. We appreciate your patience during this ongoing delay. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) March 27, 2025

Riders took to social media to express their frustration with the delays and the lack of information from Amtrak:

2154 to boston. Power lines were down prompting a massive delay. No communication or updates, absolutely frustrating. — Kantocollections (@kantocollects) March 27, 2025

is rail service suspended or is it resumed? In multiple other tweets, you say rail service has resumed. Figure it out. It’s embarrassing. — helen (@hcwdal) March 27, 2025

last update was 2 hours ago, please update us!!! — maleeeeeha (@maleehaabrar207) March 27, 2025

What is the ETA to get this fixed! — jack sandri (@sandri_jack) March 27, 2025

No trains are moving. Which direction has service been restored? Going South or North? Going south we have been at New Haven for hours and still are not moving. — S Elle Smith 💼⚖️👠 (@LittleOnederful) March 27, 2025

@AmtrakNECAlerts any update on train 95? We’ve been on it since 6:50 AM. Providence, to new york — ScottyDoezntKnow (@ScottyDoezntKn0) March 27, 2025

Hi I have been on the Amtrak 93 which is currently 1 and hr 20 mins behind we have been stopped 3-4 and now we are at OSB and stopped for an unknown time I have a concert and hotel to get to what is the process of getting refunded/reimbursed for this ridiculous experience??? — kpoppin (@myhubbyjbe) March 27, 2025