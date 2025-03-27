Connecticut

Downed power lines in Conn. cause major Amtrak delays between Boston and NY

Some riders said they were stuck on trains for hours on Thursday

By Marc Fortier

Amtrak
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

Downed power lines in New Haven, Connecticut, caused major delays in Amtrak service between Boston and New York on Thursday.

Amtrak first reported the issue in a social media post just before 8:30 a.m., saying rail service in the New Haven area were experiencing delays due to "overhead power issues." Just minutes later, they said Acela 2190 between New Haven and Boston had been canceled due to "ongoing mechanical issues and overhead power issues."

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

In an update four hours later -- just before 12:30 p.m. -- Amtrak said that service continued to be stopped between New York and Boston. Partial service was restored just before 1 p.m., but Amtrak said additional delays were expected.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Riders took to social media to express their frustration with the delays and the lack of information from Amtrak:

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

Weather 9 mins ago

One more nice day before rain moves in this weekend

This article tagged under:

Connecticut
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us