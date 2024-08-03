Massachusetts

Downed utility pole, power lines in Medford cause power outages

A portion of Mystic Avenue was shutdown due to the incident

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A utility pole and power lines were down in Medford, Massachusetts, Saturday afternoon, causing power outages and traffic delays.

Medford police issued a traffic alert on social media saying a portion of Mystic Avenue was shutdown due to the incident, with traffic being diverted away.

Motorists were told to seek alternate routes and expect delays throughout the city.

There were also power outages in the area, with no immediate timetable for power restoration.


Police didn't say what led to the downed wires.

