Downed Utility Poles Causes Power Outage in Cambridge

Cambridge residents in the neighborhood known as The Port were left without power late Friday night, after four utility poles fell down on Washington Street.

The poles fell down "for no known reason", according to police. That happened just before 11 p.m. No one was injured, police said. One of those poles was found sitting on a car

Multiple buildings in Newtowne Court and Washington Elms are without power, and power won't be restored until the poles are replaced by Eversource. That could take up to 48 hours, police said. Nearly 130 people are effected.

"The city is currently supporting any individuals or families that may be seeking temporary shelter" police said in a statement.