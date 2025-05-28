Boston

LIVE VIDEO: Firefighters douse heavy fire on downtown Boston building

By Asher Klein

Watch aerial video from the scene in the video player atop this story.

A fire burned in a six-story building in Boston's Financial District Wednesday afternoon.

The Boston Fire Department shared video of smoke coming from the building on Milk Street.

The department said in an update that the flames were quickly put out.

