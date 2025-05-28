LIVE VIDEO: Firefighters douse heavy fire on downtown Boston building

Watch aerial video from the scene in the video player atop this story.
A fire burned in a six-story building in Boston's Financial District Wednesday afternoon.
The Boston Fire Department shared video of smoke coming from the building on Milk Street.
The department said in an update that the flames were quickly put out.
At approximately 2:00 heavy black smoke from the roof of 128 Milk street downtown. A sec alarm was immediately ordered. pic.twitter.com/Afwa5ZMfi2— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 28, 2025
Firefighters were able to quickly get multiple hose lines to the roof, and knock down the heavy fire pic.twitter.com/MbXi23MLW1— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 28, 2025