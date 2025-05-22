Moped driver arrested after hitting Boston officer as he fled traffic stop

An 18-year-old was arrested Monday after an incident in downtown Boston in which a police officer was struck by a moped.

Boston police say Kwest Howard, of Dorchester, is facing several charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (moped), resisting arrest, threats to commit a crime, and disorderly conduct.

According to police, officers were conducting traffic enforcement on Washington Street when they saw a moped driver traveling the wrong direction around 4:38 p.m.

Officers approached the moped when it came to a stop near 367 Washington Street, police say, but the driver, later identified as Howard, allegedly suddenly sped up and turned left onto Franklin Street in the direction of one of the cops.

Police say the officer tried to signal Howard to stop but was struck by the moped, causing the officer to be thrown back and the moped to crash into a nearby pole, scattering debris across Franklin Street. The officer was not injured in the incident.

After the collision, police say Howard fled on foot, but he was quickly detained with help from a bystander.

During the arrest, Howard allegedly actively resisted officers' attempts to place him in custody, creating a disturbance in the area, police said. As Howard's behavior began to draw a crowd, he allegedly made threats to shoot officers.

He was finally taken into custody, and he'll be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on the several charges he's facing. Howard was also issued several citations including failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, helmet violation, improper operation of a motor vehicle and operating an unregistered motor vehicle. It wasn't immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

Boston police say they're continuing the department's efforts to address unsafe and unlawful operation of mopeds and scooters in the downtown area.