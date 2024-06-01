Food & Drink

Downtown Boston's Silvertone Bar & Grill has closed

Silvertone first opened in 1997, with David Savoie becoming the new owner in 2016

By Boston Restaurant Talk

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A longtime restaurant and bar in the heart of downtown Boston has shut down.

According to social media posts from owner David Savoie, Silvertone Bar & Grill in Downtown Crossing has closed, confirming what we had heard a few days ago about the Bromfield Street saying farewell late this week.

Silvertone first opened in 1997, with Savoie becoming the new owner in 2016; the place was known as an industry haunt that was frequented by people in the restaurant business, offering such items as macaroni and cheese, steak tips and other comfort food items along with classic cocktails.

The address for the now-closed Silvertone was 69 Bromfield Street, Boston, MA, 02108.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

