Maine

Dozens arrested during 10-day immigration operation across Maine

By Matt Fortin

A US Customs and Border Protection patch is seen on the arm of an agent
Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images

U.S. Border Patrol announced dozens of arrests during a 10-day immigration enforcement operation in Maine, according to News Center Maine.

The federal agency said on Friday that is arrested 39 people that it said were in the United States illegally.

The arrests were in the communities of Oquossoc, Mechanic Falls, Madawaska, Dresden, Palmyra, Rangeley, Madison, August and Houlton.

Federal authorities said that the people who were arrested were from Central and South America, the Caribbean and China.

Those arrested were said to be in custody; Border Patrol has not released their names, or stated where they are being held. Authorities said that a number of them had "documented criminal histories."

This article tagged under:

Maine
