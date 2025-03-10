Massachusetts

Dozens arrested, over 20 hospitalized after UMass Amherst ‘Blarney Blowout'

Most of the charges involved alcohol consumption or disorderly conduct

By Marc Fortier

WWLP

Dozens of people were arrested and over 20 hospitalized after UMass Amherst students held their annual, unsanctioned "Blarney Blowout" over the weekend.

According to WWLP, 29 people were arrested and there were 23 medical transports, slightly higher than last year's totals.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Saturday's event was centered around the Townhouse Condominiums on Meadow Street, and wrapped up around 1 p.m.

Police said eight summons were issued, most of them for alcohol consumption or disorderly conduct.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Two years ago, 28 ambulances were called to off-campus parties during the "Blarney Blowout," due in part to a TikTok binge-drinking trend dubbed "black out rage gallons," or "BORGs," a mix of alcohol, electrolytes, flavoring and water. There were so many calls for ambulances that neighboring towns were called in to assist.

The "Blarney Blowout" is an annual unsanctioned event related to the upcoming St. Patrick's Day holiday. The raucous day of drinking has drawn national attention in past years but had faded somewhat during the COVID pandemic.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us