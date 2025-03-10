Dozens arrested, over 20 hospitalized after UMass Amherst ‘Blarney Blowout'

Dozens of people were arrested and over 20 hospitalized after UMass Amherst students held their annual, unsanctioned "Blarney Blowout" over the weekend.

According to WWLP, 29 people were arrested and there were 23 medical transports, slightly higher than last year's totals.

Saturday's event was centered around the Townhouse Condominiums on Meadow Street, and wrapped up around 1 p.m.

Police said eight summons were issued, most of them for alcohol consumption or disorderly conduct.

Two years ago, 28 ambulances were called to off-campus parties during the "Blarney Blowout," due in part to a TikTok binge-drinking trend dubbed "black out rage gallons," or "BORGs," a mix of alcohol, electrolytes, flavoring and water. There were so many calls for ambulances that neighboring towns were called in to assist.

The "Blarney Blowout" is an annual unsanctioned event related to the upcoming St. Patrick's Day holiday. The raucous day of drinking has drawn national attention in past years but had faded somewhat during the COVID pandemic.