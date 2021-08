An explosion that came from a manhole shocked residents of Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood and left dozens of them without power.

Video recorded by Daniel Valachovic Thursday shows smoke and flames shooting with a boom from a manhole on Centre Street.

Manhole explosion in Jamaica Plain this evening; Eversource investigating the cause. (Video: Daniel Valachovic) @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/iDNK3hmYMM — Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@MikeRNBCBoston) August 27, 2021

About 60 people in the area are without power, Eversource told NBC10 Boston Thursday evening.

Eversource says it is investigating the cause.