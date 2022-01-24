Local

Dozens of Animals Rescued From Okla. Hoarding Case Relocated to Mass.

By Thea DiGiammerino

MSPCA-Angell

Dozens of animals who were rescued during the investigation into a hoarding case in Tulsa, Okla. have been relocated to Massachusetts shelters where they will heal and eventually be adopted out to new owners.

Boston’s MSPCA and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem coordinated to take in 41 cats and eight dogs that had been surrendered to the Humane Society of Tulsa on Jan. 12. Another 90 animals were living in the same home, which investigations described as "crowded and unsanitary."

MPSCA and NEAS officials said most of the cats are expected to do well in patient homes. Five of the dogs, ages 9 weeks to 14 years, are in good health. However, three of the dogs need significant treatment.

Bailey, a 3-year-old pit bull mix, Sugar, a 14-year-old beagle and Rose, a 10-year-old Jack Russel terrier, will all require treatment for dental disease. Sugar also needs surgery to remove some non-cancerous tumors. All three will be treated at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, and the medical bills are estimated to be over $3,000. Anyone interested in donating to their case can do so at mspca.org/Tulsa.

The other animals will be spayed, neutered and microchipped and assessed before being put up for adoption, which officials expect to be possible by this week. Anyone interested in adopting one of these animals can visit mspca.org/adopt or nea.org/adopt to apply.

