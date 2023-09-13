Dozens of animals seized from NH home, including dogs, cats, donkeys, goats and a parrot

Police arrested a New Hampshire woman after dozens of animals were seized from a home late last month in Northwood, New Hampshire.

Officers conducted a search warrant at the Upper Deerfield Road property on Aug. 31 amid allegations of animal neglect. Police said 63 animals were taken from the property, and that the conditions "showed extreme neglect."

Forty-seven-year-old Robbin Kline turned herself in on Sept. 5 after a warrant was issued for her arrest, police say.

Kline faces 16 counts of animal neglect, three of endangering the welfare of a child and two of possession of wildlife. Police say all the charges against her are misdemeanors.

The New Hampshire SPCA assisted police in their response. The animal welfare organization says it took in five dogs, eight cats, 10 rabbits, two turtles, eight donkeys, two mini-donkeys, six goats, a sheep, a horse and an African Grey parrot.

The NHSPCA adds that three more dogs, a cow, a snake and dozens of farm fowl were taken to partner shelters.

"It was horrible," one staff member on site said, according to the NHSPCA. "The stench in the house was unbearable."

After taking in the animals from Northwood, the NHSPCA said it had more than 200 animals in its care. Visit its website for more information on how to adopt or donate.