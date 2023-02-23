Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
air travel

Dozens of Cancelations, Delays at Boston Logan Amid Winter Strom

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Air travel in New England is being disrupted on Thursday as a winter storm moves through the Northeast.

At Boston Logan International Airport, there were 70 canceled flights and 22 delays Thursday as of 5:18 a.m., according to FlightAware.

At T.F. Green International in Rhode Island, there were two delays and a single cancelation as of the same time.

Lines could be seen at the ticket counters in Terminal C at Logan Airport early Thursday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates Logan, warned travelers that it was expecting system-wide disruptions this week due to the weather. It urged passengers to reach out to their airlines to check on their travel plans.

More Weather News

winter weather 1 hour ago

Dozens of Crashes in Mass., New Hampshire Amid Icy Conditions

forecast 2 hours ago

FIRST ALERT: Winter Storm Brings Sleet, Freezing Rain and Makes for Slick Commute

This article tagged under:

air travel
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us