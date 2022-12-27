Dozens of Cancelations, Delays Leave Passengers Stuck in Boston

Travelers across the United States remained stranded at airports like Boston's Logan International Tuesday morning, amid thousands of flight cancelations by Southwest Airlines.

Passengers were lined up at the Southwest ticket counter Tuesday morning at Logan, as 39 cancelations and 21 delays impacted flights for the day. Most of those were for Southwest flights.

One man at Boston Logan Airport told NBC10 Boston that Southwest told him there were no flights for three days, meaning he'll be renting a car and driving back home to Nashville, Tennessee.

There were 2,818 cancelations Tuesday across flights within, into or out of the United States, according to FlightAware. There were 592 domestic delays Tuesday.

In total, there were 2,495 canceled flights Tuesday by Southwest.

The airline said the recent extreme weather impacted most of their flights and threw off their schedule. The company issued an apology to its passengers.

"We were fully staffed and prepared for the approaching holiday weekend when the severe weather swept across the continent, where Southwest is the largest carrier in 23 of the top 25 travel markets in the U.S," the airlines' statement read. "These operational conditions forced daily changes to our flight schedule at a volume and magnitude that still has the tools our teams use to recover the airline operating at capacity."

Airlines are already offering fee waivers for those trying to change their flights ahead of the storm, which is going to affect most of the country.

"This safety-first work is intentional, ongoing, and necessary to return to normal reliability, one that minimizes last-minute inconveniences," the statement continued. "As we continue the work to recover our operation, we have made the decision to continue operating a reduced schedule by flying roughly one third of our schedule for the next several days."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Transportation said the situation with Southwest has sparked concern by the agency, announcing it is closely looking into the "disproportionate and unacceptable rate of cancellations and delays" by the airline.