Dozens of cars crash, spin out amid icy conditions in NH Friday, police say

More than 80 cars have crashed or spun off state roads in New Hampshire on Friday, police said before noon, urging drivers to take care amid icy conditions.

New Hampshire State Police shared images of two cars in ditches beside highways.

"If you are behind the wheel, leave yourself extra time to get to your destination. Reduce speed, avoid hard braking, buckle up and drive for the conditions," they said.

Throughout the state, New Hampshire #Troopers have responded to over 80 crashes and vehicles off the road this morning.



— New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) January 26, 2024

Our First Alert forecast said that wintry mix would move into the North Country overnight, creating slippery travel in parts of central and northern New England on Friday morning through light freezing rain and drizzle.

Friday: Morning rain. Mix or ice in higher terrain. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s. Overnight Friday night: Cloudy with a spot shower or flurry. Lows in the low 30s. Saturday: Partly sunny. Spot shower or flurry north. Highs in the low 40s. Sunday: Rain to snow. Plowable snow in higher elevations. Temps in the 30s.

Ice accumulation was expected to be less than one-tenth of an inch, though some pockets of higher totals around 0.25 inches were possible through midday in some parts of central and southern Vermont. Snowfall was expected to be generally confined to far northern New England, where accumulations were expected to range from a coating to 6 inches.