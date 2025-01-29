Old Saybrook

Dozens of dead animals found inside home in Old Saybrook, Conn.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Crews removed more than 70 dead animals from a home in Old Saybrook on Wednesday, according to police.

It happened at a home on River Road.

The animals included rabbits, chickens, a duck, a skunk, a dove, and two cats, Police Chief Michael Spera said.

Police did not find any animals alive inside the home.

"The Old Saybrook Police Department will ensure that a comprehensive criminal investigation into this disturbing matter will be conducted," Spera said in a statement. "We have no tolerance for the mistreatment of animals and will work with the court to hold those responsible accountable."

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said she didn’t really know the people living there, but did notice they hadn’t been home recently. She was in disbelief hearing about the dead animals.

“It’s really sad honestly. The amount of animals that you said came out of there, that’s such a horrible thing to do,” she said.

Others were frustrated by the news.

“I can’t. I can’t even. First of all, horrible that I didn’t know they were in there and I walk by it everyday,” Nicole Phaneuf, a neighbor, said.

It is not clear how long the animals have been in the house.

This article tagged under:

Old Saybrook
