Dozens of flights diverted to Logan airport, leaving passengers stranded

Dozens of flights were diverted to Boston's Logan airport on Saturday night, leaving many passengers having to find their own ways to their final destinations.

As many as 25 international flights and some additional flights from New York, New Jersey and Washington DC, had to land in Boston after thunderstorms swept through parts of the Northeast, according to MassPort.

Logan airport accepted the diverted flights but could not provide gate, fuel or aircraft service, according to an Air Traffic Control Advisory, leaving many airplanes crowding parts of the tarmac.

Some passengers told NBC 10 Boston they were stuck on the plane for as long as 6 hours. Some said they had no food, no power and no bathroom access. Since all the hotels in the area are booked, many people ended up sleeping in the airport.



NBC10 Boston Planes at Boston's Logan International Airport on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

According to MassPort, passengers were bussed to terminals and are working with their respective airlines to reach their destination, but some passengers say that they've been on their own to rebook travel.