Logan Airport

Dozens of flights diverted to Logan airport, leaving passengers stranded

Some passengers told NBC 10 Boston they were stuck on the plane for as long as 6 hours

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dozens of flights were diverted to Boston's Logan airport on Saturday night, leaving many passengers having to find their own ways to their final destinations.

As many as 25 international flights and some additional flights from New York, New Jersey and Washington DC, had to land in Boston after thunderstorms swept through parts of the Northeast, according to MassPort.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Logan airport accepted the diverted flights but could not provide gate, fuel or aircraft service, according to an Air Traffic Control Advisory, leaving many airplanes crowding parts of the tarmac.  

Some passengers told NBC 10 Boston they were stuck on the plane for as long as 6 hours. Some said they had no food, no power and no bathroom access. Since all the hotels in the area are booked, many people ended up sleeping in the airport.


329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.
Planes at Boston's Logan International Airport on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
Planes at Boston's Logan International Airport on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

According to MassPort, passengers were bussed to terminals and are working with their respective airlines to reach their destination, but some passengers say that they've been on their own to rebook travel.

More on Boston's Logan airport

Boston Jul 30

Whale spotted by Boston's Logan airport

Brockton Jul 30

Suspect in deadly Brockton shooting arrested at Logan airport, authorities say

Immigration Jul 17

With shelters full and Logan Airport off limits, where will migrant families sleep?

This article tagged under:

Logan Airport
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us