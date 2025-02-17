New Hampshire

Dozens of NH schools delay opening Monday due to weather conditions

A school bus stop sign is coated in a thick layer of ice during an ice storm.

Battered by ice and snow on Sunday and facing bitter cold temps Monday, dozens of New Hampshire schools have already decided to delay opening on Presidents Day.

Though Massachusetts schools are off on school vacation this week, New Hampshire schools were scheduled to be in class. February vacation in New Hampshire is next week.

See the full list of closings here.

