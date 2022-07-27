Local

roxbury fire

Dozens of People Displaced After Overnight Fire in Roxbury

The Red Cross is now stepping in to help those people find housing

By Matt Fortin

Fire Crews Respond to a Fire in Roxbury, Massachusetts

Around 50 people have been displaced after a fire broke out overnight in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood.

The fire started late Tuesday night at a building on the corner of Northampton Street and and Reed Street in Roxbury. As of midnight Wednesday morning, Boston fire was already on scene fighting the flames.

The department noted on social media there was heavy fire on the roof of the building. Fire officials said a "quick, aggressive attack" helped to contain the fire. By 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, crews were able to begin to clear the scene.

"It's five stories, so we had to run hose lines up over our aerial ladders up onto the roof," Deputy Chief Michael Hocking said on scene.

Around 50 resident along with several pets have been displaced following the fire, according to the Boston Fire Department. The Red Cross is stepping in to help those people find housing. No injuries were reported.

Several additional agencies helped with the response to the overnight fire, including the Boston Police Department and Boston EMS. Fire officials have not said what may have caused the fire.

