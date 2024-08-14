WATCH LIVE: Prominent Mass. doctor accused of killing wife having hearing

A formerly prominent Massachusetts doctor accused of killing his wife in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic is set for a hearing Wednesday, where new filings that mention the closely watched Karen Read investigation may be discussed.

Dr. Ingolf Tuerk has been indicted on a murder charge over the 2020 death of Kathleen McLean's body in a pond near the couple's Dover home. He was set for a scheduling hearing in Norfolk Superior Court at 3 p.m.

Last week, Tuerk's attorney made several filings, including a request for personal text messages and emails from investigators who worked on the case. Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor, the investigator suspended by the agency for what was revealed about his investigation into the Read case, also investigated McLean's killing.

Tuerk's case is one of several in Norfolk County that could be affected by the fallout from the Proctor revelations.

Tuerk was a renowned urologist who specializes in robotic surgery and was once featured on a hospital's billboard in Boston, but he was charged in 2019 with medical billing fraud by Attorney General Maura Healey. The case was settled.

Tuerk was a renowned urologist who specializes in robotic surgery and was once featured on a hospital's billboard in Boston, but he was charged in 2019 with medical billing fraud by Attorney General Maura Healey. The case was settled.

Prosecutors have said he admitted to strangling McLean to death, then dumping his body in the pond. Among the new filings submitted by Tuerk's lawyer is a lengthy statement depicting his side of the story.