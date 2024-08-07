Abandoned in Dracut: 49 guinea pigs found ‘lethargic' and in ‘poor condition'

Dozens of guinea pigs were abandoned in Dracut, Massachusetts, earlier this week, police said, asking for the public's help in finding the owner.

About 49 guinea pigs were left on a small trail Monday between Beaver Brook Mill and Beaver Brook, according to Dracut police, who said the animals were found "lethargic" and in "poor condition."

The guinea pigs were taken to the Lowell Humane Society, where they currently remain, police said.

"It was evident that the guinea pigs had been intentionally disposed of in a location where they had no means to fend for themselves or escape their dire situation," said animal control officer Colleen Morse. "This situation indicates a serious lapse in responsibility and compassion."



The animals aren't available for adoption because of their conditions, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dracut Police Department at 978-957-2123.