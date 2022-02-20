Dracut Man, 22, Injured in Daytime Shooting; No Arrests

A 22-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon in Dracut, Massachusetts, police said.

Dracut police were dispatched to Lakeview Avenue around 2:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Responding officers found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital; there was no immediate update on his condition.

Officers searched the area but did not locate any suspects. Police reviewed nearby surveillance footage and said a possibly gray-colored vehicle was seen leaving the area around the time of the shooting.

There is not believed to be any danger to the public at this time, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Dracut Police Department at 978-957-2123.