Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Dracut Man, 25, Killed After SUV Strikes Tree

Michael Carroll, 25, of Dracut, died Friday night after the crash in the area of Crosby Road and Sue Ann Drive, police said.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

policia en Utah

A 25-year-old man died Friday night when his SUV collided with a tree in Dracut, Massachusetts, police said.

Dracut police responded to a 911 call for a report of a vehicle that had struck a tree in the area of Crosby Road and Sue Ann Drive around 10:45 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police officers, firefighters, and paramedics quickly arrived on scene and found that two people driving by the scene had already taken the man out of his Chevy Equinox to render first aid.

First responders took over and the victim -- identified as Michael Carroll -- was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

COVID-19 2 hours ago

NH Child Advocate Highlights How COVID Pandemic Has Worsened Mental Health Crisis

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Durham Police Ask for Help Finding Missing UNH Student

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and police did not say what may have caused the SUV to leave the roadway and strike the tree.

Crosby Road was closed for several hours while crews were on scene. It reopened around 2 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Massachusettsfatal crashDracutDracut Policemichael carroll
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us