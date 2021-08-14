Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Dracut Man Arrested Over 3 Armed Robberies on Christmas Eve

The man allegedly robbed convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury

Shutterstock


A Dracut, Massachusetts, man was arrested on Thursday and charged in connection with the armed robbery of three convenience stores in Lowell and Tewksbury on Christmas Eve 2020, federal prosecutors announced.

On Christmas Eve, 32-year-old Michael Vangpa robbed three Massachusetts convenience stores — two in Lowell and one in Tewksbury — all within an hour, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced Friday.

In each of the robberies, Vangpa allegedly showed a gun and demanded money from the store clerks. Prosecutors also said he fired the gun in one of the robberies.

Vangpa is charged with interfering with commerce by robbery and using a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

The charge of interference with commerce by robbery provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000. The charge of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence provides for a sentence of up to life in prison and a mandatory consecutive term of imprisonment of 10 years.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Vangpa made an initial appearance Friday before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell, then was detained pending a detention hearing scheduled on Monday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettslowellTewksburyDracutrobberies
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us