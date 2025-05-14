Dracut man sentenced to jail in brutal death of roommate's dog

Editor's note: Details in this article may be disturbing to some readers.

A man has been sentenced to serve jail time in the brutal killing of his roommate's dog at a Dracut, Massachusetts, home.

Anthony Segnini, 36, of Dracut, was arrested in December of 2023 and indicted by a grand jury last September in the death of the 8-pound Yorkshire Terrier at a home on Sunset Road.

The bloodied, feces-covered dog was found unresponsive at the home by its owner Dec. 11, 2023, when she returned from work. She took the pet to a local animal hospital, where it was pronounced dead.

The dog was seriously injured, with broken ribs, collapsed lungs and blunt-force trauma to its head, according to police, who investigated the manner of the dog's death.

Investigators identified Segnini as the person who injured the dog, police said. He was the dog owner's roommate

Segnini pleaded guilty in Middlesex Superior Court on May 6, and was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, with nine months of that sentence to be served and the balance suspended for two years. If he violates probation during that suspended sentence, he could be forced to serve the remainder of the jail term.