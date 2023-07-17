Local

Dracut

Dracut officer on leave over allegation of high school student relationship

The Dracut Police Department and Dracut Public Schools didn't share more information about the alleged conduct, which remained under investigation Monday

By Asher Klein

A file image of Dracut High School
NBC10 Boston

A school resource officer has been placed on leave over an allegation that he had an inappropriate relationship with a student at Dracut High School, police and school officials in the Massachusetts city said Monday.

The Dracut Police Department and Dracut Public Schools didn't share more information about the alleged conduct, noting that the investigation into Officer Sunny Nguyen was ongoing.

Nguyen was placed on paid administrative leave as the investigation unfolded, officials said. The school district was cooperating.

It wasn't immediately clear if Nguyen had an attorney who could speak to his placement on leave.

