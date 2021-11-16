Dracut Police Seek Lawrence Man on Child Rape Charges

Police in Dracut, Massachusetts, are looking for a Lawrence man wanted on child rape charges.
Gabriel Yepez, 43, is accused in a series of assaults on a child he knows, police said Tuesday.
A warrant for Yepez charges him with three counts of aggravated rape of a child and three counts of rape of a child with force.
Police believe Yepez is driving a blue 2016 GMC Sierra with Massachusetts plates reading "9TM477."
Anyone with information is asked to call 978-957-2123.