A 16-year-old was hurt in a shooting in Dracut, Massachusetts, on Friday.

Dracut police said they were called to reports of shots fired off Broadway Road around 4:30 a.m. and found signs of gunfire. Around the same time, the 16-year-old victim arrived at the Lowell General Hospital main campus with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The injuries are not life-threatening, according to police.

An investigation is ongoing. It was not immediately clear if everyone involved knew each other.