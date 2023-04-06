Local

Boston Marathon

DraftKings Proposes Betting on This Year's Boston Marathon

The Mass. Gaming Commission is expected to discuss the proposal during its meeting on Thursday morning

By Jeff Saperstone

Boston Marathon
AP Photo/Mary Schwalm

The countdown to the Boston Marathon is on, but there could be a new twist to the iconic road race in 2023.

On Thursday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission will go over whether people should be allowed to bet on it, after DraftKings made the proposal to allow people to wager on this year's Boston Marathon.

Sports gambling became legal in Massachusetts earlier this year, and people can already wager on a number of sports.

This is the first Opening Day since sports betting has been legalized in Massachusetts, with sports fans now able to bet on their phones or at one of the state's casinos.
The Boston-based book is asking the commission to add the marathon as part of the special events category.

"The Boston Marathon is the world's oldest annual marathon and one of the most famous road racing events," DraftKings said in its proposal. "DraftKings will only be offering the top 20 men and women professional winners and winning time for wagering."

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is slated to take this up during its meeting at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Boston Marathon
