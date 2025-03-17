Dragon Pizza says it had to kick parents out for not supervising their kids

A Somerville, Massachusetts, pizza shop is making waves once again, this time for a message directed at parents of unruly kids.

Dragon Pizza, located in Davis Square, made a social media post over the weekend with a pretty stern warning to parents.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"Sadly, we had to demand a group of negligent parents Friday to take their families home because they were disrespecting our dining room, other guests, and our team," the post said. "Our restaurant, or any restaurant, is not a place for un-supervised children to play. It is here to share dining experiences."

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The management of the restaurant posted six rules for families, which emphasized that they welcome children to enjoy a meal with their parents — but they do not welcome parents who let their children run amok without supervision.

"We want to be clear this was the only time we had to ask a family to leave. It makes me very sad," the post said.