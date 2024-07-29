These swarms of dragonflies in RI have social media abuzz

Rhode Island beachgoers enjoying the nice weather this weekend got a little something extra in the air: a massive swarm of dragonflies flying through the sky.

Countless dragonflies flew over various places in Rhode Island on Saturday as part of their annual migration. Videos of the swarms went viral on social media.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"I've never seen anything like that. Maybe a few dozen at a time of dragonflies, but never in that amount," Helene Dombrowski, from Connecticut, told The Boston Globe of her time at Misquamicut Beach.

Some beachgoers hid from a massive swarm of dragonflies that visited Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Via @carmen.carmen.lydia.



329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The dragonflies at nearby Napatree Point were identified as members of the blue dasher species, whose migration patterns are not well understood, according to the Napatree Point Conservation Area.