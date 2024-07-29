Rhode Island

These swarms of dragonflies in RI have social media abuzz

Hundreds, if not thousands, of dragonflies swarmed on Rhode Island beaches on Saturday — see video of the phenomenon here

By Jessie Castellano

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rhode Island beachgoers enjoying the nice weather this weekend got a little something extra in the air: a massive swarm of dragonflies flying through the sky.

Countless dragonflies flew over various places in Rhode Island on Saturday as part of their annual migration. Videos of the swarms went viral on social media.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"I've never seen anything like that. Maybe a few dozen at a time of dragonflies, but never in that amount," Helene Dombrowski, from Connecticut, told The Boston Globe of her time at Misquamicut Beach.

Some beachgoers hid from a massive swarm of dragonflies that visited Misquamicut State Beach in Rhode Island on Saturday, July 27, 2024. Via @carmen.carmen.lydia.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The dragonflies at nearby Napatree Point were identified as members of the blue dasher species, whose migration patterns are not well understood, according to the Napatree Point Conservation Area.

More insect news

North Shore Jul 10

Greenhead flies taking over North Shore beaches

Nature Apr 30

For cicadas, it's safety in numbers. Is climate change throwing off their timing?

Science Jan 30

Are insects drawn to light? New research shows it's confusion, not fatal attraction

This article tagged under:

Rhode IslandAnimals and Wildlife
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us