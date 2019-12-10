Rain, Snow to Impact Some Areas of New England Overnight

Temperatures today were unseasonably warm. Boston's high made it to 63, just one degree shy of the record set back in 1907.

Many locations surpassed 50 degrees, but this warmth will come to an end tonight. Rain showers will impact southern New England this evening and as the cold front drops from north to south, the rain will change over to snow.

First, the change will happen around 8 p.m. around the Berkshires and the Worcester Hills and by 11 p.m., we will see that transition over Boston and surrounding areas.

Much of the snow will fall during the overnight hours but we will still be dealing with snow for the morning commute, especially across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

This continues to be a tricky forecast because it all depends on how fast the cold arrives and how much moisture is still in place, but as of now, minor accumulations are expected with 1-3 inches for mostly south of the Massachusetts Turnpike with 4 inches possible over the Worcester Hills and the Pioneer Valley. There will be a dusting to 2 inches for Cape Cod and the Islands.

Dry air will filter in quickly behind this front, hence the fact that southern New Hampshire and the North Country will barely see any snow accumulation. Colder air arrives Wednesday with highs in the 30s and feels-like values in the 20s, a 30-degree drop in less than 24 hours!

By Thursday, an area of high pressure takes control and allows us to enjoy lots of sunshine, but it stays cold, highs will remain in the 30s.

Friday starts out with sun, but as our next storm system moves in from the south, clouds will quickly increase, and another round of rain is on the way Friday evening and night.

Some of the precipitation could begin as a wintry mix north but rapidly transitions to rain as temperatures will soar into the 50s. This system is a slow mover and will linger for much of the weekend.

Saturday will be mild and wet, with over 2 inches of rain possible-minor street flooding could be an issue. Rain showers will depart by midday Sunday and colder air returns Monday.

Another system will approach the region Tuesday and Wednesday with a wintry mix possible but right now, it is too early to pinpoint the location of the low and how much rain or snow we could see.