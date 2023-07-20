Dramatic rescue after out-of-control boat crashes into NH Marine Patrol boat on Lake Winnipesaukee

Two civilians and two New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol officers were hospitalized Wednesday night after an out-of-control boat crashed into a police boat on Lake Winnipesaukee.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a 911 call was received from the area of Round Island in Gilford saying that someone was in the water on Lake Winnipesaukee, yelling for help while a boat was circling in the area.

Two state police Marine Patrol officers who were on patrol responded to the area and found a serious boating crash with two people in the water, state police said. The officers were able to rescue the two people, helping them onto their patrol boat. They were transferred to a Gilford Fire Department boat and taken by ambulance to Concord Hospital in Laconia.

The Marine Patrol officers tracked down the unmanned boat, which was still running and wandering erratically. The officers tried to stop the boat by throwing a line into the water in its path to entangle the propeller, but were unsuccessful. On their second attempt, the out-of-control boat made a sudden turn toward the Marine Patrol boat, crashing into it and causing it to capsize.

The two officers were thrown overboard and momentarily pinned under the boat, which was being dragged by the unmanned boat. They were ultimately able to escape and make it to the surface.

Some Good Samaritans, who police said have not been identified, rescued the Marine Patrol officers from the water. They then boarded the out-of-control boat, which was now slowed from dragging the second boat, and were able to stop it.

Both of the people from the original crash are expected to survive, police said. The two officers were evaluated at the hospital as a precaution but were not seriously injured.