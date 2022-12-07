Local

Dramatic Rescue: Firefighters Remove Driver From Car That Crashed Off Wall in Everett

The woman was taken to the hospital with what a fire official described as non-life-threatening injuries

By Mark Garfinkel and Marc Fortier

Firefighters came to the rescue of a woman who became trapped in her car after it drove off a five-foot embankment on Wednesday afternoon in Everett, Massachusetts.

The incident happened around 12:18 p.m., when a woman reportedly lost control of her car in the 500 block of Broadway and drove through a fence and off a small wall. She was stuck in the driver's seat as the car hung at a perilous angle, and firefighters were eventually able to free her.

The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with what a fire official described as non-life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

