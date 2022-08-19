Drawdown Brewing Company Plans to Open in Jamaica Plain

It looks like another new brewery may be on its way to Boston.

According to an article in the Jamaica Plain News, Drawdown Brewing Company is looking to open on Washington Street, moving into the ground floor of an apartment building on the outer edge of Egleston Square. The post mentions that owner/operator Liz Nicol--who is a resident of Jamaica Plain--plans to include a taproom in the space with offerings including year-round brews as well as specialty and seasonal beers and "light bites," and she is also hoping to partner with local restaurants for more food options.

If all goes well, Drawdown Brewing Company could be opening in December.

The address for the proposed Drawdown Brewing Company is 3200 Washington Street, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130. Its website can be found at drawdownbrewing.com/.