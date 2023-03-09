Driver, 85, Faces Charges in Hit-and-Run That Landed Acton Teen in Coma

The elderly woman charged in a hit-and-run that seriously hurt a teenager in Acton, Massachusetts, last year bought alcohol before getting behind the wheel, prosecutors said in court Thursday.

Joan Hurley, 85, was in Concord District Court to face charges including leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving. The Maynard woman pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors showed a receipt with Hurley's name on it saying that she bought shots of alcohol before the crash took place on the night of Nov. 2.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud bang and saw a car slow, then drive off, prosecutors said.

The crash on Great Road left 13-year-old Cesar Soto Jr. in a coma. He was discharged from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital more than a month later, with family and police escorting him home.

Hurley is due back in court in May.