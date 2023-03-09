Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
acton

Driver, 85, Faces Charges in Hit-and-Run That Landed Acton Teen in Coma

Witnesses told police they heard a loud bang and saw a car slow, then drive off, prosecutors said

By Staff Reports

Police on scene after a pedestrian crash in Acton
NBC10 Boston

The elderly woman charged in a hit-and-run that seriously hurt a teenager in Acton, Massachusetts, last year bought alcohol before getting behind the wheel, prosecutors said in court Thursday.

Joan Hurley, 85, was in Concord District Court to face charges including leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving. The Maynard woman pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors showed a receipt with Hurley's name on it saying that she bought shots of alcohol before the crash took place on the night of Nov. 2.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud bang and saw a car slow, then drive off, prosecutors said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police say they are seeking charges against an 85-year-old woman in connection with a hit-and-run crash that landed 13-year-old Cesar Soto Junior in a coma last month.

The crash on Great Road left 13-year-old Cesar Soto Jr. in a coma. He was discharged from Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital more than a month later, with family and police escorting him home.

Hurley is due back in court in May.

More on the Acton crash

acton Dec 9, 2022

Police Seek Charges Against Driver in Hit-and-Run That Landed Acton Teen in Coma

acton Dec 21, 2022

‘I'm Good': Acton Teen Injured in Hit-and-Run Crash Heads Home

This article tagged under:

actonhit-and-run
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us