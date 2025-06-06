Driver arraigned on OUI charges in deadly crash on New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge

A driver accused of driving under the influence during a crash that killed a man on the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge in February faced a judge Thursday.
Robert Campbell, 62, is charged with OUI manslaughter and OUI second offense for the Feb. 20 crash that killed 28-year-old Mason Evich of Fairhaven. Mass., according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
Massachusetts State Police were called to the crash on Route 6 around 10:45 p.m. Investigators believe a driver traveling west - later identified as Campbell - crossed the double yellow line and smashed into a vehicle traveling the other way.
The driver of the vehicle traveling east, Evich, of Fairhaven, died of his injuries.
Campbell suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.
A Fall River Superior Court judge set bail at $15,000 with conditions - continuous alcohol monitoring, no driving, weekly phone reporting to probation, and passport surrender.