road rage

Driver Arrested After Alleged Road Rage Incident Involving Gun on I-95

A Mass. state trooper who pulled the driver over searched his seat and found a loaded .40-caliber pistol, police say

By Asher Klein

A gun found during a traffic stop on Route 3 in Billerica, Massachusetts
A man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a driver on Interstate 95 in Lexington, Massachusetts, Monday, police said.

Javier Lopez, 22, was pulled over on Route 3 in Billerica shortly after the road rage incident was reported at 3 p.m., Massachusetts State Police said Tuesday.

Lopez, who lives in Lowell, was told he'd been stopped because someone reported the driver of a red Ford Focus had pointed a pistol at their vehicle on I-95 going north, police said. The trooper searched the driver's seat and found a loaded .40-caliber pistol.

Lopez doesn't have a firearms license -- or a driver's license -- and was arrested on six charges, including assault with a dangerous weapon and in licensed operation of a vehicle, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

