Driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Plaistow, NH

A New Hampshire woman was killed Wednesday in a hit-and-run crash in Plaistow, and a driver was later arrested.

Police responded shortly after 3:30 p.m. to the intersection of Main Street and Westville Road, where a pickup truck hit a motorcycle and fled the scene.

The motorcyclist, identified as 64-year-old Lory Beck of Epping, was taken to Lawrence General Hospital in Massachusetts, where she was pronounced dead.

The truck's driver was identified as 78-year-old Barry Burrows of Kingston. He was arrested on a felony charge of conduct after an accident resulting in death, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information to call 603-382-1200.