New Hampshire

Driver arrested for drunken driving after rollover crash in Hudson, NH

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Saturday

By Marc Fortier

A 37-year-old man is facing drunken driving and other charges following a rollover crash early Saturday morning in Hudson, New Hampshire.

Hudson police said they responded to a report of a 2-car rollover crash in the area of Burnham Road and Ferry Street around 1 a.m. Saturday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Their initial investigation determined that a Jeep was traveling south on Ferry Street when it crossed over the double yellow line and struck a white pickup truck traveling north head on.

The driver of the Jeep, identified by police as Jason Lambert, of Nashua, was taken to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center in Nashua for treatment of injuries suffered in the crash. The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Lambert has been charged with driving while intoxicated and is free on personal recognizance bail pending his arraignment on Feb. 6.

This article tagged under:

New Hampshire
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us