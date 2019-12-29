Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Pembroke Accident

Driver Arrested for OUI in 2-Car Pembroke Crash: Police

The man was charged with allegedly operating under the influence of alcohol, as well as speeding and other offenses

By Alec Greaney

By Alec Greaney

pembroke car crash
David Curran

A driver involved in a serious crash that sent multiple people to the hospital and closed Route 139 for several hours was arrested Sunday.

The 31-year-old man was charged with allegedly operating under the influence of alcohol, among other traffic-related offenses including speeding and improper passing, police say.

The two-car accident occurred around 6:50 a.m. at Church Street and Oak Street. Three people from one vehicle were brought to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries, according to Pembroke police.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

New England Patriots 19 mins ago

Dolphins Stun Patriots at Gillette

Misled by GPS 59 mins ago

Family Stranded for 7 Hours After Following GPS Onto Snowmobile Trail

The driver of the other vehicle, Gregory Goodsell of Marshfield, was arrested. He was also brought to the hospital for evaluation.

This article tagged under:

Pembroke AccidentouiPembrokeGregory GoodsellPembroke Police
Local Uniquely Boston Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Auto Scene Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink The Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us