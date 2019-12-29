Driver Arrested for OUI in 2-Car Pembroke Crash: Police

A driver involved in a serious crash that sent multiple people to the hospital and closed Route 139 for several hours was arrested Sunday.
The 31-year-old man was charged with allegedly operating under the influence of alcohol, among other traffic-related offenses including speeding and improper passing, police say.
The two-car accident occurred around 6:50 a.m. at Church Street and Oak Street. Three people from one vehicle were brought to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries, according to Pembroke police.
The driver of the other vehicle, Gregory Goodsell of Marshfield, was arrested. He was also brought to the hospital for evaluation.